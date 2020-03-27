IOC Refuses to Blame Olympic Boxing Qualifier For COVID-19 Cases

Responsibility for Olympic boxing was taken over by the IOC last year when it suspended governing body AIBA. A task force was appointed to organise a global series of qualifying tournaments with London hosting the European round.

The IOC also pointed to the British government's role in allowing the boxing tournament to start.

"At the time of the European qualifier in London, there were many sports and other events going on in Britain because there were no governmental restrictions or advice on public events in place," the IOC said.