IOC Refuses to Blame Olympic Boxing Qualifier For COVID-19 Cases
The IOC said on Thursday it is "not aware of any link" between an Olympic boxing tournament it oversaw in London this month and positive coronavirus tests for people who were there.
The Turkish boxing federation said a boxer and a trainer now have the virus after attending the Olympic qualifying tournament, which was stopped on 16 March after three of the scheduled 11 days.
In a statement, the International Olympic Committee said it was "not possible to know the source of infection."
Responsibility for Olympic boxing was taken over by the IOC last year when it suspended governing body AIBA. A task force was appointed to organise a global series of qualifying tournaments with London hosting the European round.
The IOC also pointed to the British government's role in allowing the boxing tournament to start.
"At the time of the European qualifier in London, there were many sports and other events going on in Britain because there were no governmental restrictions or advice on public events in place," the IOC said.
"The (boxing) event was suspended when the COVID-19 situation developed further," said the IOC, noting "precautionary measures" were in place in London.
No fans attended the last day of bouts.
The Olympic task force expressed "sympathy for the affected athletes and officials and wishes them a very speedy and full recovery."
All team members stayed at the same hotel and were quarantined when they returned to Turkey.
The federation said Guler and Dumlupinar are being treated in the hospital. Two other boxers who complained of high fever are awaiting the results of their tests.