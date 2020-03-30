IOC Announces Way Forward For Remaining Olympic Qualifiers

Payment deadlines for NOCs towards the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has also been revised.

"All deadlines currently scheduled for upcoming payments to Tokyo 2020, including, for example, ticketing, rate cards and accommodation, have been suspended until further notice," it said.

"New NOC Payments timelines will be developed now that the Games' dates have been confirmed. Tokyo 2020 will also aim to clarify how payments already made by stakeholders can be handled; for example in terms of what can be transferred to the equivalent bookings for the new Games period in 2021, what can be refunded and what is no longer be available."

All test events that were originally scheduled to take place from April 2020 have been postponed. The rescheduling of the events will be discussed with each IF.