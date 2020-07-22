Camp for Indian Wrestlers Likely to Start in First Week of August

August first week has been earmarked as a potential time for wrestlers to assemble for their national camps after the COVID-19 hiatus. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is working in tandem with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to plan a date for the resumption of training.

SAI has taken up the responsibility of organising national camps for individual sports after the Sports Ministry derecognised 57 National Sports Federations (NSFs) in line with the Delhi High Court order in June.