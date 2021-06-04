Indian Shooters to Start Training from Monday in Zagreb

India's Olympic Games bound shooters will start training in Zagreb from Monday. The national team will also compete in this month's World Cup, scheduled to start from 21 June.

Ronak Pandit, India's high-performance manager for pistol shooting, and foreign pistol expert Pavel Smirnov will monitor the training of the shooters after completing their quarantine.

"Both Pandit and Smirnov reached Zagreb this week and it's mandatory to undergo seven days quarantine before joining the camp," an official told IANS.