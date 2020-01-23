Indian TT Teams One Win Away From Securing Olympic Berths

Men’s Team Beat Luxembourg

It was Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai who helped India to get a winning start, beating Gilles Michely and Eric Glod 11-9, 16-14, 11-6 in the opening doubles.

India's highest ranked paddler G. Sathiyan then lost the first two games in the singles match against Luka Mladenovic before fighting back to prevail 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 13-11, 11-6.

Sharath then conceded a game to Glod but eventually won 11-3, 11-3, 12-14, 11-5 to complete a 3-0 victory.

"You know, I can't finish a match too early. So after 11-3, 11-3, I had to give away one set," said Sharath in zest.

"I'm very happy with the way we won, especially after Sathiyan made it from being match-point down. In doubles, we did well. Harmeet and I certainly struggled a bit but then it was fine. In singles, I hit a nice rhythm in the first few points. I'm feeling good," Sharath added.

He also admitted that the pre-quarterfinals against Slovenia on Friday would not be as easy. "It's going to be pretty close with all their players around. We haven't played against each other that much but I do hope we can convert our chances."

Slovenia beat Iran 3-1 in their round of 32 match and will now take on India. "The Slovenia game will be 50-50. We have to give our best," Sathiyan told IANS.