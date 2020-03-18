Indian GP Now Only Open For Athletes in National Coaching Camps

Given the directives of the government, AFI said no one will be allowed entry.

"Following the necessary directions and advisory regarding entry into the SAI NS-NIS campus issued to AFI, we regret to inform you that your entry for the IGP-1 competition is not accepted. The entry fee for the same will be refunded within two weeks," the release said.

"However, in order to provide you fair chance to compete in athletics competitions, AFI will introduce new competitions once prevailing conditions improve and restrictions are lifted."

The second competition of the Indian Grand Prix series scheduled to be held on March 25 was on Monday shifted from Sangrur to NIS Patiala.

Indian Grand Prix 1Event List

Men: 200m, 800m, 400m (H), Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw

Women: 100m, 200m, 800m, Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw.