Penalty Corners and Defence Hold the Key for India, Say Fernandes & Carvalho

When the Indian team takes on Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics on Sunday, they have to be careful of three things -- convert penalty corners, defend strongly and attack incisively.

Olympians Merwyn Fernandez and Joaquim Carvalho have picked these three crucial areas of the game on which the Indians have to focus if they have to put it across the British and reach the semifinals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics. India have not won a medal at the Olympics since beating Spain in the Moscow Olympics final in 1980.

The team has to take it as a do-or-die match. "The temperament for the quarterfinal has to be different as it is a knockout match and we can't come back if we lose this match," said Fernandes.