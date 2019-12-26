India May Host Commonwealth Shooting Event in 2022

India's chances of hosting a Commonwealth shooting event in 2022 got a boost on Wednesday after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) sent a letter to Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra seeking a proposal for the same to be submitted in "early January."

The CGF said that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will be working with the IOA in compiling the proposal.

"The NRAI will work with you and the Government of India to develop a formal submission to the CGF for consideration early January by the CGF Sports Committee and then to the CGF Executive Board for approval. This proposal must be formally endorsed and submitted by the Indian Commonwealth Games Association as the official member of the CGF," CGF president Louise Martin said in the letter.