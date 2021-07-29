ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Reacts as India Beats an Olympic Defending Champion Second Time

After their loss against Australia, the Indian team has trained well to gain momentum.

Umang Singh
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India gets the better of the defending champion Argentina in their group stage match</p></div>
i

On Thursday, the Indian men's national hockey team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games with a convincing 3-1 win over defending champion Argentina in their penultimate Pool A match. Goals from Varun Kumar, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh sealed the deal for India.

Also Read

Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Atanu Stuns Korean Legend, Sindhu Through to QFs

Day 6, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Atanu Stuns Korean Legend, Sindhu Through to QFs

This is only the second time that India has beaten an Olympics defending champion. The only other occasion the Indian men's hockey team has defeated the defending Olympic champion in a Games was in 1964, again in Tokyo. In the final, India defeated the 1960 Rome Olympics winner, Pakistan 1-0. In their chase for the title in 2016, India was also the only team to defeat Argentina.

Earlier in the competition, India had defeated New Zealand 3-2, lost to Australia 7-1, then made a comeback against Spain by beating them 3-0, and today they beat the defending champion Argentina 3-1.

The victory increased the hope of a medal in the event and the fans back home are not shy about expressing their feelings on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT