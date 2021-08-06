'Future is Bright': Great Britain on Indian Women's Hockey Team

The Great Britian Hockey Twitter account and team have shown their admiration and respect for the Indian Women's hockey team after their match on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women's hockey teams of India and Great Britain squared off in the Bronze medal match on 6 August. Great Britain was able to defeat India by 4-3 to clinch the Bronze medal as India finished 4th.

Great Britain Hockey later congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on their journey so far and their remarkable achievements, calling what they've done "special" and the next "few years will be bright".