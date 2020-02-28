Fully Committed to Start Tokyo Games on 24 July: IOC Chief Bach

"What it is now, is to ensure the qualification procedure and protecting the safety of the athletes at the same time. This is what we are doing in cooperation with the Japanese authorities, with the World Health Organisation, also in cooperation with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the authorities and with many NOCs,” said Bach.

The IOC chief further said that the Japanese authorities are taking very important measures to make sure the Games start on time and that there's no difficulty for the athletes as well as the spectators.

"This determination by Japan and this great solidarity by the sports movement and beyond the sports movement puts us in a position again to say we are continuing our preparations for these are successful Games as planned," Bach added.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from 24 July to 9 August.