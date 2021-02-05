Dutee Chand’s Bid to Prepare to Qualify for Tokyo Gets Minor Jolt

Dutee had clinched bronze in the 60m dash with a time of 7.22 seconds at the 2016 Asian Indoor event. The same year she also reached the semi-finals of the World Indoor Championships.

The Indian outdoor season starts with Indian Grand Prix from February 18 in Patiala. "It will be a sort of warm up event ahead of the Federation Cup in March," pointed out Dutee, who is sponsored by the Odisha government.

Dutee's personal best and national record in 100m dash is 11.22 seconds clocked in 2019 in Ranchi. The 2021 Tokyo Olympic qualification time is 11.15 secs, and it means that she will have to improve quickly for the July 23-August 8 Games.