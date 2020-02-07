Despite Coronavirus, Tokyo Expects Over 8 Mn Footfall in Olympics

Japan is not expecting any coronavirus impact at the upcoming Olympic Games in July and estimates over eight million foreigners to reach Tokyo during the prestigious quadrennial event, said a senior official of Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB).

So far, over 600 people have lost their lives in China due to coronavirus outbreak and more than 30,000 confirmed cases have been reported.

"London got eight million overseas visitors during the Olympic Games when it was held last time (2012). We hope to cross that number," Kazuomi Yamashita, Director of Marketing/Promotion, Tourist Promotion Officer, TCVB told reporters on Friday.