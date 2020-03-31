COVID-19: Neeraj Donates Rs 3 Lakh to Fight the Health Crisis
Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday said he has donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
He is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala after returning from a training trip in Turkey.
Neeraj, who was considered a strong medal hope at the Olympics, recently hailed the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.
"I would say we should look at this positively as it would allow us a year more to plan and train for the Olympics, which is the biggest sporting event for many athletes,” Neeraj had said.
"I think this was a welcome decision for us athletes in the circumstances and not something that came as a surprise. While we were looking forward to Tokyo 2020, the environment wouldn't have been appropriate for the event to be celebrated the way it should be," he added.
A total of 47 deaths have been recorded so far in India with more than 1000 cases.
