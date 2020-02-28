No Change in Tokyo Qualification Period Due to Coronavirus: BWF

However, Badminton World Federation said it will not be "appropiate" to make any changes to the Olympic qualification schedule.

"With particular reference to Olympic Qualification, BWF is not at this time planning to make any adjustments to the regulations related to the Olympic Qualification period," the world body said in a statement.

"Any change to the existing Olympic qualification rules will affect different players both positively or negatively, and with the present level of postponement and cancellation, BWF does not believe that making changes is appropriate."

BWF said it is aware that some of the affected events were part of players' plans for Olympic qualification but the outbreak of the disease is not in anyone's control.

"The postponement or cancellation of tournaments is not within the control of hosts, BWF or the badminton community, but is caused by ongoing developments as a result of COVID-19 in different areas of the world and decisions will be taken based on information provided by public health authorities." The world body said it is monitoring the situation and as of now other events will go as per schedule.

"All other tournaments on the BWF calendar within the Olympic qualification period are scheduled to run," it said.

"BWF and the hosts are closely monitoring the situation in countries where scheduled tournaments are hosted and will inform the badminton community immediately if the status of these tournaments change."