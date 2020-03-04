Amid Coronavirus Fears, What Lies Ahead for Tokyo Olympics?

Q: What’s Happening to The Test Events?

A: There are 18 remaining test events. Many are small and involve only Japanese athletes, a chance for organizers to test venues and logistics. Two in the next several weeks are planned to have non-Japanese attending: Paralympic wheelchair rugby on March 12-15, and a gymnastics meet on April 4-6. They'll be watched to see if non-Japanese athletes compete.

Crowd restrictions could be put in place, although many don't call for fans in the first place.

Q: What About Olympic Qualifying Events?

Officials announced on Monday that an Olympic baseball qualifying event was postponed from April to June. It will be held in Taiwan as scheduled, but on June 17-21 instead of April 1-5. The World Baseball Softball Conference said it was because of "player, personnel and spectator health and safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus."

Olympic qualifiers have been moved from China like the Asian boxing qualifiers that are underway this week in Amman, Jordan. The Asian wrestling qualifiers scheduled to be held in March in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, have been postponed indefinitely. Badminton is seeing many of the events in the qualification period being postponed or cancelled also due to the virus.

"We have managed to move qualification competitions and tournaments within weeks from China to other countries where the safety of the athletes could be ensured," Bach said.