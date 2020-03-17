All National Camps Postponed, Except Those Preparing for Olympics

All national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, were on Tuesday postponed until further order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and Sports Auhtority of India Centres will also be suspended. The Olympics are scheduled for July-August this year.

"Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.

"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added.