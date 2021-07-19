Rani Rampal, The Undisputed Queen Of Indian Hockey

Rani Rampal has been the mainstay of the Indian women's hockey team since she was 14. That was the year, in 2010, when she played her first senior World Cup and top-scored for India with seven goals and was declared the 'Young Player of the Tournament'.

As she gears up for the Tokyo Olympics -- her second successive appearance in the quadrennial extravaganza -- Rani is still the mainstay of the team. She scored the goal that clinched India's berth in Tokyo, in the final qualification match against the United States in Bhubaneswar.

Having made her debut at the age of 14, Rani has earned 241 international caps for India and scored 117 goals and she is just 26-years-old.