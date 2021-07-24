Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai, Saurabh, Nagal & Paddlers Headline Day 1 for India

There’s always a first for everything, and India had more than one first to register on Day 1 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Mirabai Chanu pocketed a historic Silver medal and tennis player Sumit Nagal picked up a win as well. For Nagal, it was India’s first win by a male Tennis player in the singles draw since Leander Paes in 1996 Atlanta, while Mirabai’s is the first Silver for an Indian woman in weightlifting and also the first time India won a medal on the first day of the Olympic Games.

On the other hand, India’s archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav failed to make much of an impact against the South Koreans while 19-year old Saurabh Chaudhary, who topped the qualification round in the 10m Air Pistol event, finished 7th in his final.