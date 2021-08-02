Tokyo Olympics: Aishwary & Sanjeev Fail to Reach 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

Tomar started his prone position series with 98 and 99. But his next two series of 97, resulting in a score of 391, pushed him out of the top eight.



The 20-year-old didn't have the best of beginnings in the standing position with 95 in the first series, inclusive of four consecutive 9s in the start. He improved to 96 in the second series. But Tomar slumped to 93 in the third series, which included five 9s and one eight. A score of 95 in the final series wasn't enough for him to get into the final.



On the other hand, Rajput, the experienced shooter, never looked to qualify for the final during the entire duration of the event.



The 40-year-old had shot 96 followed by 99 in the first two series at kneeling. But a flurry of 9s in the third series resulted in 95. He shot 97 in the final series but finished 25th at the end of kneeling with a score of 387.