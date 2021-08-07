First Throw Crucial to Put Pressure on Others: Neeraj Chopra

As he got ready for his first throw in the final, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was conscious of the fact that India had never won an Olympic medal in athletics and neither had it claimed a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics and that he was the last hope for the country on Saturday. But he says this did not add to the pressure and he could focus on winning the gold medal.

Neeraj now is the Gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics at the same time.

"Yes, I was aware that India had never won a medal in athletics, nor has it won gold medal in Tokyo till that time. My event was the last one and there was pressure. But when I am on the runway for my throw, my focus is always on my next throw and I don't think of other things. So, I concentrated on my performance, tried my best and I am happy that I managed to win the first gold medal in athletics and also first gold medal in Tokyo," Neeraj told a virtual press conference organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday.