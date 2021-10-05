No Bail for Sushil in Chhatrasal Murder Case; 2nd Chargesheet Soon, Says Police

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar continues to get no relief from the courts as a Delhi court denied him bail on Tuesday with regards to the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant bail to Sushil after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense.

The former wrestler had sought relief from the court and stated in his plea that the police had built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

The veteran athlete was arrested on 23 May and is lodged in jail since 2 June.