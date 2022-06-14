ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj Chopra To Play at Paavo Nurmi Games Today: Time & Live Streaming Details

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin match will be played at Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland.

i

Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra is all set to play in the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022. This will be his first game after his historic gold-win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The first match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

Venue: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin match will be played Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland.
In the first match, Chopra will compete against world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (silver medallist at Tokyo 2020), and Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago (London Olympic 2012 gold medallist).

Here are some details about the time and live streaming of Paavo Nurmi Javelin Game on Tuesday.

Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra Javelin Match Time in India

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin match at Paavo Nurmi Games is scheduled to be played at 10:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin match at Paavo Nurmi Games in India?

Paavo Nurmi Javelin game can be live streamed online on the digital platform Voot in India.

Where to watch Paavo Nurmi Games-Neeraj Chopra match live on TV in India?

In India, Paavo Nurmi Games will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels.

You can also catch Paavo Nurmi Games updates on The Quint.

