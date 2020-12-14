An MS Dhoni Post is 2020’s Most Retweeted Tweet in Indian Sports

An abandoned home series against South Africa, a postponed T20 World Cup in Australia and a much-delayed IPL- the 2020 Indian cricketing calendar saw a lot change due to the pandemic that affected everyone across the world.

And while the cricket team is back to regular life, currently on the tour of Australia, the year also saw two big news from Indian cricketers.

MS Dhoni retired and Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma announced their pregnancy.

And it is no surprise that the two big news took the world of Twitter by storm.

In fact, according to Twitter’s year-end numbers, MS Dhoni’s tweet thanking PM Modi for his letter after his retirement, was the most retweeted sports tweet of 2020.