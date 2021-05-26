Milkha Singh Clinically Stable, Oxygen Requirement Low: Hospital
Moved to the ICU after developing COVID pneumonia, the sporting icon is responding well to the treatment.
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, is clinically stable with decreasing oxygen requirement, informed the team of doctors looking after the champion athlete.
“Mr Milkha Singh is clinically stable with decreasing oxygen requirement,” the hospital medical bulletin read, according to the Times of India.
Milkha, 91, was initially isolated at his residence in Chandigarh but after developing COVID pneumonia, he was promptly moved to the Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure.
Desperate to go back to his normal routine, the veteran sportsman wished to take a stroll today. However, doctors advised him rest, reported The Tribune.
“He is doing fine, but still under observation at the ICU. He is not eating anything, but doctors termed it fine. Our daughter Mona Milkha Singh, a doctor in the USA, will reach here tomorrow. Thereafter, she will be interacting with doctors and Milkha,” said Milkha’s wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, according to The Tribune.
Nirmal, who was also India’s former volleyball captain, urged people to keep his husband in their prayers. "Sardar ji was weak as he had stopped consuming anything since Sunday morning, so we thought of hospitalizing him. We need the nation's prayers for his speedy recovery, he is a strong man." she said, as per Times of India. Milkha, a Padma Shri awardee, was earlier on medication prescribed by PGIMER doctors.
