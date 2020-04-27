When does professional sport make a comeback?Will contact sport ever be the same again?How much will COVID-19 change sport as we know it?Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the globe, sport, like most other industries, is treading uncharted territory. The unprecedented nature of the pandemic has led to the cancellation/postponement of some of the largest sporting events in the world, while also raising big concerns over when, and if, the professional seasons can be completed.To discuss the way forward, The Quint will be airing a live video conference of ‘The Sports Movement’ on Thursday, 30 April, at 6 pm IST.The Sports Movement conference presented by India on Track will focus on the impact of the prevailing circumstances on world sport, immediate areas of concern, crucial learnings for the industry and the road ahead.Speakers at the webinar include some of the biggest names in global sport including Javier Tebas (President, LaLiga), Sunil Gulati (Former President, US Soccer Federation and FIFA Council Member), Anil Khanna (Member – Board of Directors, International Tennis Federation), Paul Rogers (Chief Strategy Officer, AS Roma) and Dhiraj Malhotra (Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals).News X are the broadcast partners of the event. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)