Lionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID, PSG Confirms
Lionel Messi is among the four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad who have tested positive for COVID-19.
This was confirmed by PSG ahead of the team’s French Cup game that is scheduled for 3 January.
Apart from Messi, left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico, and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala have also tested positive for the virus, the club said in a statement.
PSG said that the players were currently in isolation. Further details are awaited.
