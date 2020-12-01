Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19. He is, however, showing mild symptoms, according to the statement released by his F1 team Mercedes.
According to the statement, Hamilton was tested three times last week as part of the F1’s regular testing programme and he was negative in all tests, the last of which was taken on Sunday afternoon.
The British race car driver however only showed symptoms on Monday when he woke up with mild symptoms and was immediately tested. That result came out positive.
Hamilton is now isolating in accordance with F1’s COVID-19 protocols and public health guidelines in Bahrain.
Apart from mild symptoms, Mercedes said in an official statement that he is fit and well.
The seven-time World Champion will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain and needs a show negative in a test before returning to Formula 1.
Lewis is the third F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus after Sergio Perez tested positive at Silverstone at the start of the season and then Lance Stroll in Germany.
