Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19. He is, however, showing mild symptoms, according to the statement released by his F1 team Mercedes.

According to the statement, Hamilton was tested three times last week as part of the F1’s regular testing programme and he was negative in all tests, the last of which was taken on Sunday afternoon.

The British race car driver however only showed symptoms on Monday when he woke up with mild symptoms and was immediately tested. That result came out positive.