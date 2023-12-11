PKL 10: Naveen’s Showing Goes in Vain as Dabang Delhi Lose to Haryana Steelers

The Delhi side made a blistering start off the blocks and with barely five minutes gone inflicted a first All-Out on the Steelers to take a 10-2 lead. An assertive Naveen Kumar seemed to be picking up points with every raid he went for, and the Steelers reeling from the onslaught, were down by 10 points for a while.

As the half wore on the Steelers slowly came together, and stemmed the point bleed, but their raiders struggled to get going. It all changed with three minutes of the half to go through, Vinay's Super Raid on Vishal Bhardwaj, Yogesh and Mohit, starting a sequence which saw them inflict an All-Out of their own. The gap was a mere four points at the break with Delhi leading at 21-17.