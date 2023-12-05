PKL 10: Maninder Singh's Efforts Help Bengal Warriors Beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-30

In his first start this season, Maninder Singh scored 11 points as Bengal Warriors dominated most of the game and emerged 32-30 victorious against Bengaluru Bulls in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

Bengal were going strong but the Bulls fought in the final minutes of the match to make it a close contest. However, the Warriors emerged victorious as Maninder Singh set the tone for them at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Sunday.

Maninder kicked off proceedings with the first raid of the evening, one which yielded a bonus point as well as a touch point to put Bengal on the board. In what was billed as the battle of the big raiders, he had stamped his mark.