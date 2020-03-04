CSK’s ‘Thalas’ Reunite and The Fans Can’t Get Enough

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started their preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that means veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni will be seen on the cricket pitch for the first time since the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

However, the occasion also marks the return of Suresh Raina, who commands the kind of fan following in Chennai that is arguably second only to Dhoni.

CSK tweeted a video of Raina returning to the camp and greeting Dhoni and the rest of the players. "Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir," said the three-time IPL winners in the tweet. The post has received over 4500 retweets thus far and nearly 25,000 likes.