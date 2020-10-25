An Architect Knocking Team India’s Door: Varun Chakravarthy’s Rise

"Even when I left cricket, cricket didn’t leave me," says architect-turned-cricketer Varun Chakravarthy. But Chakravarthy never really left cricket. Even in the fifth-year thesis of his architecture degree, he chose the design of a cricket stadium.

Chakravarthy's story is one of those awe-inspiring tales that this beautiful sport keeps throwing up. One of perseverance, grit, determination, stars aligning, passion, talent meeting opportunity – the list goes on.