Rajasthan Royals Open to Shortened IPL Between Indian Players: CEO

The RR executive though said they are confident that the Board will take a decision keeping in mind the best interests of the franchises.

"These are extraordinary times and the BCCI will do the best it can when things improve," he said.

"Earlier we could not think of an Indians-only IPL but now there is enough quality to choose from. It is better to have an Indians-only IPL than not at all.

"When can we have it? That BCCI decides. And I think that call be taken only post 15th April," Barthakur added.

Acting on the directives from the central government in March, the BCCI postponed the IPL until April 15.