IPL Auction: Teams Likely to Splash on U-19 Skipper Priyam Garg

Hailing from village Quila Parikshitgarh, about 25km from Meerut, Priyam picked up a bat and ball at the tender age of six.

“My father Naresh Garg drives a school van. He does most of the hard work, he did all the odd jobs that you can imagine… selling milk, driving school vans, loading goods, he ensured that I got a good life. He went through all that just to see me become a cricketer one day. He took me to Meerut and made sure that I got into a decent academy,” Garg told The Indian Express.

Priyam suffered a personal setback when he lost his mother at the age of 11.

“My mother died in 2011 and it was her dream that I play cricket for India and now that I’m the captain of the under-19 team she is not here to see it. I regret that the most.”