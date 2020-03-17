IPL Team Owners Find No Way Out During Monday’s Tele-Conference

No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.

The start of the 13th IPL has been suspended from 29 March to 15 April with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.

All foreign visas have been put on hold till 15 April while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a "truncated IPL" could be a possibility with a minimum 17 days already lost.