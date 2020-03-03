Thala is Back! Dhoni Hits The Nets at Chennai Amid Huge Fanfare

The loudest cheers were reserved for him as veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat at the nets to kick-start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK shared a video of Dhoni taking guard at the nets with the crowd which turned out to watch him train at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium chanting his name. "A grand waltz to take guard," said the tweet along with the video.