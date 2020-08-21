KKR Hopeful of Eng & Aus Players’ Availability From The Start

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are hopeful that England and Australian players will not have to skip their initial matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as something is being worked out to see the interests of all.

Both England and Australia will be involved in a limited-overs series from September 2 to 16 in the UK with the IPL starting from September 19 in the UAE.

As many as 29 England and Australian players are spread across the eight IPL squads, with KKR having five of them (Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Tom Banton, Chris Green and Harry Gurney).