IPL Franchises ‘Subconsciously’ Preparing For Cancelled Season

Another official said that it was unanimously decided in the meeting with BCCI that safety is a priority and we all stand united in this. And considering how things stand, they might have to give the league a miss this year. Asked if the franchises are ready for the losses they will incur, the official said there was no other choice.

"See, we will be having basic loses of around Rs 15-20 crore which comes with paying salaries and other things that come with the successful organization of the league. But there are other loses as well like those that come from merchandise sales etc. While tickets and all are insured, these are loses which the franchises will have to bear if the tournament doesn't happen. But then, we all realise that nothing beats human safety," the official said.