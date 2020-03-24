IPL Cancellation on Cards After Lockdown and Olympic Postponement

The BCCI will be under tremendous pressure as cancellation of Indian Premier League looks inevitable after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

When the BCCI had postponed the IPL to April 15 earlier this month, it had said hosting the tournament would only come into the picture if the situation around the pandemic improves. However, it has only worsened since then with cases surging towards the 500-mark in India. Speaking to PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did not have much to say considering the grim scenario.