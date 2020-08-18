IPL Bowlers Will Have to be Careful While Facing Dhoni: Pathan

Meanwhile, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes there would be absolute fervour during the IPL whenever Dhoni plays.

Dhoni, the only captain to win all three ICC trophies, will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an attempt to win their fourth IPL trophy.

"Number one is that we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni's leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy," said Laxman

"But as far as fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen. Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK.

"I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely and will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field," he added.