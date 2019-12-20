IPL Auction Wrap: Rs 140 Cr Spent on 62 Players; Who Got It Right?

Virat Kohli’s RCB came into the auction needing to buy the most players but apart from their bargain buy of Aussie T20 skipper Aaron Finch (Rs 4.40 crore), the franchise mostly either looked to be making some panic buys or overspending on the one big all-rounder they have bought in Chris Morris.

Morris, for an all-rounder, scored all of 32 runs in the 2019 IPL with Delhi Capitals and picked up a total of 13 wickets in his 9 outings, leading to his release from the Delhi franchise in the off season. To have spent Rs 10 crore on him, is either part of a much bigger plan or a punt that could go very wrong.

Specially considering the team now have only a 21-member squad, having spent almost have their auction purse on Morris and Finch alone.

In the last lot of the auction, when the unsold players were brought back, RCB picked up Kane Richardson and once again, Dale Steyn. Steyn had joined the franchise as in injury replacement last season before getting injured himself and returning to South Africa. However, since, he has retired from Test cricket and with a focus on limited-overs cricket, he could be a big asset to the team, if he manages to play out an entire season