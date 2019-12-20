‘Uthappa a Utility Player, Was on Our Radar’: Rajasthan Royals

Seasoned campaigner Robin Uthappa, who was earlier released by Kolkata Knight Riders, will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL auction which took place on Thursday, Uthappa became the first Indian capped player to be sold with Rajasthan Royals buying him for Rs 3 crore, twice his base price.

Uthappa has played 177 matches in all the editions of the IPL in which he has scored 4411 runs at a strike rate of 130.50, including 24 fifties.