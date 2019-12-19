IPL Auction 2020: Robin Uthappa to Play For Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals bought Indian batsman Robin Uthappa in the ongoing 2020 IPL Auction that is taking place in Kolkata.
Rajasthan Royals along with the Kings XI Punjab showed interest in buying Robin Uthappa. Eventually Punjab pulled out of the bidding and Rajasthan bought Uthappa for 3 crores.
Robin Uthappa played for the Kolkata Knight Riders before this and had a very impressive run.
Rajasthan was looking for an opener who could give a decent start to the innings, so that players like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler could attack towards the end of the innings.
