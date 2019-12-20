Nita Ambani Says Backing Youngsters is Mumbai Indians’ Philosophy

The two most significant additions that defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made to its team were the Australian duo -- Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

While opener Lynn was snapped up for his base price of Rs 2 crore, MI had to shell out Rs 8 crore to get fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The rest of the MI's acquisitions were mostly uncapped Indian players and the franchise's owner Nita Ambani said it was in line with MI's philosophy since 2010.

"To back youngsters has been MI's philosophy since 2010, she said in a live session after the auction. "We've seen them prosper with us. We had Hardik (Pandya), (Jasprit) Bumrah, Krunal (Pandya). They came to us as uncapped players. This year we welcome back Sourabh Tiwary and Mohsin Khan. We also have Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince (Balwant Rai Singh)."