Glenn Maxwell Fills Power Hitter Gap For Kings XI Punjab: Kumble

Maxwell, 31, had taken a break from cricket to deal with mental health issues earlier this year but has now returned to the cricket field and is currently taking part in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Meanwhile, the Punjab-based franchise also brought in Chris Jordan, who is considered as England's best bowler in T20s.

"We were looking for Chris Morris initially but once he got out of hand and we lost him, we felt that Chris Jordan would fill that spot for us," said Kumble while speaking on the thought process behind buying Jordan for Rs3 crore.

India opener KL Rahul will be leading Kings XI Punjab in next year's IPL edition.