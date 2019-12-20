CSK Played Waiting Game To Bid On Big Players: Fleming

"We wanted Piyush. We rate him very highly with what he does with the bat as well. So it's nice to have him in the squad. Spin has been good for us. At home, we have got to mix it around how we want to play. But when we go away, we want to have most bases covered from the Indian and international options from where we can pick and choose." explained the former New Zealand captain.

"Curran and (Dwayne) Bravo in the middle gives us options. We have a couple of pieces to add in the team. We are pretty comfortable, we are just looking at adding to what we have got and enhanced certain areas to make it more flexible in different conditions," he added.