IPL 2020 to Get Underway From 29 March in Mumbai: Report

"I am told that the 2020 edition of the IPL will start on March 29 at Wankhede," the official said.

This means that the teams playing the first couple of games will miss the services of the Australian, English and Kiwi foreign recruits as there will be two international series on at that point in time with Australia and New Zealand clashing in a T20I series that has the last game on March 29 and the England-Sri Lanka Test series which ends on March 31.