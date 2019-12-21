Franchises Worried About 2020 IPL Start Clashing With Intl Series

An official of one of the franchises which bore the brunt of their overseas players going away for national duty last season as well said that it has almost become something that is a constant thorn.

"Last year, our guys went away in the business end and this time we might have to start the season without our top four overseas players. This is something that the IPL GC should be kind enough to look into as we would love to start on the front foot and set the momentum early into the season," the official told IANS.

It is on the IPL GC to take a final call on whether they will go ahead with the March 28-May 24 window or start from April 1 and look at more double headers in the season.