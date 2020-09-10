Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Monstrous Six Hits a Moving Bus During Nets
Rohit ‘Hitman’ Sharma’s massive six flew straight out of the ground!
With just over a week to go for the Indian Premier League, all eight franchises have been putting in their best effort to prep for the season. Since coming out of their compulsory quarantine, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his men have also been in practice mode, sweating it out at the nets.
The defending champions’ social media handle on Wednesday, 9 September, shared a video where Sharma can be seen smashing a massive six during a nets session.
The 95-meter six flew right out of the ground and landed on a moving bus. Sharma followed-up his explosive shot with a celebration, throwing his fist in the air.
In the caption, Mumbai Indians wrote, "Batsmen smash sixes, legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving bus."
Defending champions Mumbai take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the league opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise was forced to make a change after Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga pulled out of the league, replacing him with Aussie fast bowler James Pattinson.
Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will also be missing the services of two key players – Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. The franchise was also dealt with a blow after two players and 11 others of the CSK contingent had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after landing in UAE.
