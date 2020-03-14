Will Decide IPL 2020’s Future in Interest of Public Health: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday met the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owners at the board headquarters and said that any future action on the upcoming edition of the league will be taken keeping in mind the best interest of public health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the BCCI decided to postpone IPL 13, originally scheduled to start on 29 March to 15 April due to coronavirus which has affected more than 80 people in India and has claimed two lives as well so far.